Exercise keeps you young
Walk into a longer life!
Regular physical activity has a positive effect on our health. Research shows that even a single one-hour walk could add six hours to your life.
One of the main benefits of exercise is that it helps to control or modify many risk factors for heart disease. It has been confirmed that low levels of physical activity are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and premature death.
It was previously unclear to what extent a low level of physical activity can shorten life expectancy and to what extent a higher level can increase life expectancy. This has now been investigated by an Australian-Danish research team using a prediction model. They compared the level of activity and life expectancy of Americans over the age of 40.
The results showed that the physical activity level of the most active 25 percent corresponds to 160 minutes of normal walking per day. If every American over 40 were as physically active as the most active quarter of the population, this could increase life expectancy by an average of five years.
If the quarter of the least active increased their activity time by 110 minutes to the level of the most active Americans, it is estimated that this could increase their life expectancy by almost eleven years.
This group of the least active would also have the greatest gain in lifespan. Even a single one-hour walk could add six hours to their lifespan.
The researchers also emphasize the important role of a physical activity-friendly environment. Meeting zones, residential streets and bicycle-friendly cities could increase both physical fitness and life expectancy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.