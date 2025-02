ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra in the Grammy race

Taylor Swift will also be making a special appearance. After 2008 and 2009, the singer will present an award. The 35-year-old herself is also nominated in six categories. The US music prize has been awarded since 1959, and this year for the first time in no less than 94 categories. Musical works released between September 16, 2023 and August 30, 2024 were considered for this year's Grammys.