Mental anguish
After attempted murder, the victim is in a state of eternal alarm
Murders of women are now often referred to somewhat pompously as "femicides", as a list of victims. But the fates behind them are much worse than this approach suggests. Just how bad it really is is shown by the life of a 22-year-old woman who hardly knows what to do after an attempted murder by her ex.
The horrific attempted murder of a 22-year-old woman in Linz-Ebelsberg last year came to a provisional legal end on Wednesday, as reported. The perpetrator, a Serb (25), was sentenced to 17 years in prison - not legally binding.
Huge scar extends from the pit of the neck to the navel
Nicole Fischer, a lawyer in Linz, took care of the 22-year-old as part of the legal victim support service, which is free of charge for the person concerned. "My client has a bulging scar that stretches from the hollow of her neck to her navel. She also has large scars on her chest and neck. She will always be marked on the outside, but also on the inside."
Permanently on alert
According to Fischer, the young woman has been in quasi-permanent alarm mode since the murder out of jealousy: "She sleeps very badly, doesn't want to and can't be alone, no longer dares to leave the house and is very afraid of crowds. She can hardly breathe and is starting cardiac rehab next week," says Fischer, who in her work is often confronted with women who have suffered violence in relationships: "Women are often afraid of perpetrators who are on the street, but in reality the greatest danger lurks at home."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.