After attempted murder, the victim is in a state of eternal alarm

Permanently on alert

According to Fischer, the young woman has been in quasi-permanent alarm mode since the murder out of jealousy: "She sleeps very badly, doesn't want to and can't be alone, no longer dares to leave the house and is very afraid of crowds. She can hardly breathe and is starting cardiac rehab next week," says Fischer, who in her work is often confronted with women who have suffered violence in relationships: "Women are often afraid of perpetrators who are on the street, but in reality the greatest danger lurks at home."