No disabled parking space for woman with walking difficulties

During a site inspection last year, she tried to point out the precarious parking situation and the narrowness of the street. She also fears that an ambulance could be blocked in the event of a medical emergency - her son has a heart condition. However, Hitzenberger fell on deaf ears with all the authorities and the mayor of Pfaffstätt, Christoph Kainz - the alleyway in front of her house is the municipal boundary between Baden and the neighboring village.