A discovery

Until last Friday, I didn't think that anything would be able to lure me out from behind the stove so easily in musical terms. Then, while browsing the net, I came across a musician whose stupendous skills simply blew me away. The lady's name is Gunhild Carling, she was born in Gothenburg, Sweden in 1975 and specializes in the hot jazz and swing of the 1920s and 1930s.