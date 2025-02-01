“Prince is back”: Emotional return for Neymar

134 goals in 220 games for Santos

The former world star played for FC Santos from 2009 to 2013 and scored a total of 134 goals in 220 games. He then moved to FC Barcelona. Neymar was actually still under contract with Al-Hilal until the summer, but he had not played a role in coach Jorge Jesus' team for some time. The tricky attacker, who critics accuse of having a penchant for unnecessary stunts and provocations, has only played seven times for the club since his move to Saudi Arabia in August 2023, scoring one goal.