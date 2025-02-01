Presented at Santos
“Prince is back”: Emotional return for Neymar
Brazil's star striker Neymar has received an enthusiastic welcome from thousands of fans at his youth club FC Santos. "I'm very happy and energized. When I stepped onto the pitch here, I felt the affection of the fans," said Neymar as he was introduced with the jersey number 10, which was once worn by the late club and soccer legend Pelé. He returns today as a mature man, "but with the same mentality of winning".
The club had previously confirmed the 32-year-old's transfer with the words: "The prince is back" in reference to "King Pelé". The club also shared a video of Neymar's highlights from his time at Santos.
On Tuesday, Neymar and Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Hilal ended their collaboration. The contract of the soon-to-be 33-year-old Brazilian was terminated "by mutual agreement", as the club announced. The Brazilian has initially signed a contract with FC Santos until the end of June, as reported by "O Globo". This will give him the freedom to define his future.
134 goals in 220 games for Santos
The former world star played for FC Santos from 2009 to 2013 and scored a total of 134 goals in 220 games. He then moved to FC Barcelona. Neymar was actually still under contract with Al-Hilal until the summer, but he had not played a role in coach Jorge Jesus' team for some time. The tricky attacker, who critics accuse of having a penchant for unnecessary stunts and provocations, has only played seven times for the club since his move to Saudi Arabia in August 2023, scoring one goal.
Neymar moved from Paris Saint-Germain to the Saudi Arabian league for a transfer fee of 90 million euros. After suffering a cruciate ligament rupture while playing for the national team in October 2023, he was forced to take a one-year break. Neymar made two shorter appearances on his comeback in October last year and in November before thigh problems stopped him in his tracks.
The 128-time Brazil international still holds the record for the highest transfer fee in soccer: in 2017, he moved from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million.
