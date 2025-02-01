Multiple overturns
Man (67) crashed with Unitrac – seriously injured
A terrible accident occurred on Friday afternoon on a forest road in Assling in East Tyrol. A 67-year-old local man fell over 100 meters with a Unitrac loaded with wood and was thrown out of the vehicle. A friend raised the alarm.
The terrible incident occurred at around 3.42 pm on a forest road in the Bannberg district. The man was driving a Unitrac towards the valley. He had loaded wood onto the vehicle.
Multiple rollovers and collision with a tree
For reasons as yet unexplained, the vehicle left the path and crashed over a steep meadow. The vehicle overturned several times before crashing into a tree after around 140 meters and coming to a standstill. The victim was thrown out of the Unitrac after around 30 meters.
A friend raised the alarm
"An acquaintance, who was waiting for the victim and the timber delivery, went to check when the injured man did not arrive at the agreed time," said the police. He eventually found the 67-year-old man seriously injured and called the emergency services.
The man was rescued by the "ÖAMTC 7" emergency helicopter using a rope and flown to the district hospital in Lienz. The vehicle was a total loss. In addition to the helicopter, a police patrol and an alpine policeman were also deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.