Multiple overturns

Man (67) crashed with Unitrac – seriously injured

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 08:00

A terrible accident occurred on Friday afternoon on a forest road in Assling in East Tyrol. A 67-year-old local man fell over 100 meters with a Unitrac loaded with wood and was thrown out of the vehicle. A friend raised the alarm.

0 Kommentare

The terrible incident occurred at around 3.42 pm on a forest road in the Bannberg district. The man was driving a Unitrac towards the valley. He had loaded wood onto the vehicle.

Multiple rollovers and collision with a tree
For reasons as yet unexplained, the vehicle left the path and crashed over a steep meadow. The vehicle overturned several times before crashing into a tree after around 140 meters and coming to a standstill. The victim was thrown out of the Unitrac after around 30 meters.

A friend raised the alarm
"An acquaintance, who was waiting for the victim and the timber delivery, went to check when the injured man did not arrive at the agreed time," said the police. He eventually found the 67-year-old man seriously injured and called the emergency services.

The man was rescued by the "ÖAMTC 7" emergency helicopter using a rope and flown to the district hospital in Lienz. The vehicle was a total loss. In addition to the helicopter, a police patrol and an alpine policeman were also deployed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
