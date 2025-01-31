Sonja gained strength for new mission at Hogwarts

Las Vegas also on the agenda

As far as she is concerned, "Sonja" has ticked off this topic as well as possible. She starts the new season on Sunday with the "Grand Smash" in Singapore, one of the most lucrative tournaments in table tennis. Prize money of 1.5 million dollars awaits. While the tournament in Singapore will be held for the fourth time, there will actually be four of them for the first time in 2025, following the example of the Grand Slams in tennis, thus finally fulfilling the original goal. The other three tournaments will be held in Las Vegas, Malmö and Beijing.