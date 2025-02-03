Robert Weber changes colors

Grown fond of

"The team at Fides has grown very close to my heart, and at the same time I love challenges. I want to do my bit at St. Otmar to help the two clubs stay in the league and work well together, which is very important for the region. And of course I don't want to hide the fact that I'm delighted to have another chance to play in the top league. Both clubs have now offered me this opportunity with a lot of trust. I will do everything I can to ensure that both clubs are happy at the end of the season," explained Weber.