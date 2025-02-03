In St. Gallen
Robert Weber changes colors
Robert Weber is changing colors, but not the city: As part of the collaboration between TSV St. Otmar and SV Fides, the record international player is transferring to first division bottom team St. Otmar with immediate effect and until the end of the season, where he will use his experience to help the team stay in the second division.
Fides, who were promoted to the second Swiss league last year, pulled off a transfer coup in the summer with the signing of ÖHB record player Weber. The nimble left-handed player, who is currently attending police school in the Ländle, has impressively demonstrated his qualities in recent months. He will now spend the second half of the season with St. Otmar, after which the 39-year-old will return to Fides, having extended his contract until the summer of 2026 just last week.
Grown fond of
"The team at Fides has grown very close to my heart, and at the same time I love challenges. I want to do my bit at St. Otmar to help the two clubs stay in the league and work well together, which is very important for the region. And of course I don't want to hide the fact that I'm delighted to have another chance to play in the top league. Both clubs have now offered me this opportunity with a lot of trust. I will do everything I can to ensure that both clubs are happy at the end of the season," explained Weber.
