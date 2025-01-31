"Disgusting act"
Right-wing extremist Le Pen’s grave vandalized
Vandals have vandalized the grave of the recently deceased French right-wing extremist Jean-Marie Le Pen. The eldest daughter of the founder of the Front National party posted a picture of the damage on social media.
The act took place on the night of January 30/31 at the cemetery in La Trinité-sur-Mer - around three weeks after Le Pen's funeral. A resident of the community noticed the incident and alerted the authorities - the police are investigating.
The damaged grave of Jean-Marie Le Pen in his daughter's post:
Daughter: "Capable of the worst attacks"
Le Pen's eldest daughter Marie Caroline published a photo of the vandalized family grave on X. It showed a broken and fallen gravestone. Flowers and a gravestone lay on the ground. "There are no words to describe people who attack the most sacred. Those who attack the dead are capable of the worst attacks on the living," commented Marie Caroline Le Pen on the act of vandalism.
Right-wing politicians condemn the act
The leader of the right-wing populist party Rassemblement National, Jordan Bardella, spoke of an "unspeakable act". His party colleague and MEP Gilles Pennelle condemned the act as "despicable".
Le Pen's death led to jubilation
Jean-Marie Le Pen died at the beginning of the month at the age of 96. In 1972, he co-founded the far-right Front National party, which is now called the Rassemblement National. The death of the long-standing far-right leadership icon also led to jubilation in France.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
