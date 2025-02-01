More than 3000: clear increase in criminal proceedings

Growth in several areas at once

The number of criminal proceedings rose by 8.9 percent to 3,186 in the previous year. There was an increase of 11 percent to 1,517 in the number of bankruptcies filed by creditors. This makes it all the more important that the future government considers the demand for 200 more judges, warned Zimmermann. There are also astonishing facts about the civil court proceedings at the district courts in the district: there were a total of 42,875 cases here, also a clear increase of 6 percent.