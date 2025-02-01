OLG Innsbruck on the situation
More than 3000: clear increase in criminal proceedings
The Innsbruck Higher Regional Court outlined the situation of the judiciary at a media event: rising case numbers and demands are prompting calls for more judges. And in Innsbruck's Maximilianstraße there are also structural changes . . .
The judiciary is pulling on many levers so that it can continue to function at its usual level and also demonstrate this publicly. This was the message sent out by the Innsbruck Higher Regional Court at the media event in Innsbruck.
"We are ranked third in the EU justice parameter behind Sweden and Denmark," said Higher Regional Court President Wigbert Zimmermann, referring to independence and efficiency. The next topic was the key data, challenges and plans in the Tyrol/Vorarlberg court district.
Growth in several areas at once
The number of criminal proceedings rose by 8.9 percent to 3,186 in the previous year. There was an increase of 11 percent to 1,517 in the number of bankruptcies filed by creditors. This makes it all the more important that the future government considers the demand for 200 more judges, warned Zimmermann. There are also astonishing facts about the civil court proceedings at the district courts in the district: there were a total of 42,875 cases here, also a clear increase of 6 percent.
The number of criminal proceedings also increased due to cybercrime.
Wigbert Zimmermann, Präsident des Oberlandesgerichts Innsbruck
New "legal staff", wave of retirements rolls in
The profession of legal assistant was created to ease the burden. "For the time being, there are three of them, who support the judge with complex files, for example," explained OLG Vice President Klaus-Dieter Gosch. The wave of retirements (around ten per year in the district) is rolling in among the judges due to the high number of retirements.
Expansion planned in Maximilianstraße
Around 5000 m² of new office space is to be created at the regional court in Maximilianstraße. Specifically by adding a storey to the transverse wing. The goal is a construction phase in 2027 and a return from the necessary alternative location in 2028 - but this has not yet been confirmed.
The "Justice goes to school" program offers around 100 events in the district - including visits to hearings and explanations by the judges. The aim is to familiarize fourth-grade pupils with how the rule of law works. They also get a first impression of possible future careers.
Who will become OLG President?
OLG President Zimmermann is about to retire. According to reports, his deputy Gosch is the first in line to succeed him. Andreas Stutter, currently President of the Regional Court, has also applied. It remains to be seen whether a decision will be made soon. This could also take place after the formation of a new government or the installation of a new Minister of Justice.
