Liste Fritz outraged
Do Tyroleans have to pay for the bankruptcy of the abattoir?
The insolvency of Villgrater Bergfleisch GmbH has consequences not only for the shareholders. The Fritz list is concerned about a lack of control and fears that citizens will be left to foot the bill. Needs-based allocations are causing unrest.
A good three years ago, the prospects were rosy: the newly founded Villgrater Bergfleisch GmbH, a slaughterhouse including direct marketing in Außervillgraten, wanted to get off to a great start. A new building and grand visions were presented. At a media event a year later, there were insights into the premises and the product range. In October 2024, the bad news: the company is insolvent, with debts of almost one million euros.
Those responsible have completely ruined a sensible, agriculturally necessary, animal and climate-friendly project. What's more, they have burned through the Tyroleans' tax money.
Markus Sint, Liste Fritz Klubobmann
Subsidies and needs-based allocations
It is not the insolvency itself that is now annoying List Fritz and KO Markus Sint. Rather, Sint feels that there was a lack of control and a lack of a concept: "Those responsible have completely ruined a sensible, agriculturally necessary, animal and climate-friendly project. What's more, they have burned the Tyroleans' tax money."
He is referring to a substantial subsidy for the company from the provincial government. 176,000 euros had flowed to the municipalities in the form of needs-based grants. 712,000 euros were also eligible costs. "It wasn't the funding that was wrong, it was the control that failed completely," says Sint.
Liste Fritz has now submitted a written question to the provincial governor Anton Mattle and the regional governor Mario Gerber and wants answers.
