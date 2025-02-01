Do Tyroleans have to pay for the bankruptcy of the abattoir?

A good three years ago, the prospects were rosy: the newly founded Villgrater Bergfleisch GmbH, a slaughterhouse including direct marketing in Außervillgraten, wanted to get off to a great start. A new building and grand visions were presented. At a media event a year later, there were insights into the premises and the product range. In October 2024, the bad news: the company is insolvent, with debts of almost one million euros.