Bonus for operations

In this company, the fire department really has “priority”

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 11:00

They help their fellow human beings every day - the more than 103,000 volunteer firefighters in Lower Austria. One company in Trasdorf in the district of Tulln even thanks its employees for their commitment in the event of an emergency with bonuses, time off and more.

"We have been giving active firefighters who work for the company time off for operations at the company's expense for around 10 years," reports Anton Buresch, Managing Director of Gerhard Rauch. Many employees were of course deployed during the disaster flood in September 2024.

Rauch in the Tulln district says "thank you" to the volunteers who work for the fire departments. In addition to unproblematic leaves of absence, there were bonus payments per day of service during the flood disaster in September 2024, for example. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Rauch in the Tulln district says "thank you" to the volunteers who work for the fire departments. In addition to unproblematic leaves of absence, there were bonus payments per day of service during the flood disaster in September 2024, for example.
100 euros per day of service during the flood
The Rauch company was not directly affected by the flood at the time, but had to be evacuated within four hours for safety reasons. Buresch: "During this flood, it was very clear how important institutions such as the fire department, rescue services and police are. That's why we decided to pay all firefighters who were deployed in the fight against the masses of water an additional 100 euros gross for each day they were deployed."

Volunteering must be supported
We are happy to cover the costs, says Buresch: "Yes, we have very high social benefits. But it is also important for us to support volunteering," he says. At the same time, the company, which is active in precision toolmaking, supports regional fire departments and rescue services with donations in kind and cash benefits. A positive example that many companies should follow

Porträt von Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
