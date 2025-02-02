In this company, the fire department really has “priority”

100 euros per day of service during the flood

The Rauch company was not directly affected by the flood at the time, but had to be evacuated within four hours for safety reasons. Buresch: "During this flood, it was very clear how important institutions such as the fire department, rescue services and police are. That's why we decided to pay all firefighters who were deployed in the fight against the masses of water an additional 100 euros gross for each day they were deployed."