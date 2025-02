LIVE from 3.30pm: Bayern and BVB in the conference

"Kiel is the top priority for me"

This weekend sees the start of a test phase in the Bundesliga in which referees will explain VAR decisions directly to spectators via announcements in order to ensure greater transparency. This will not be the case at all matches, but it will be in Munich. "You know it from other sports. I'm always in favor of innovation. We have to see how it goes," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. However, the focus is on the opponent. "Kiel is the top priority for me," said the Belgian. "We want to go into the game with full hunger."