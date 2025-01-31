Was best friend
Woitschack settles accounts with Mross and his new girlfriend
In the jungle camp, Anna-Carina Woitschack got even with her ex Stefan Mross and his new girlfriend. She still can't forgive either of them for the fact that her former best friend is now with the pop singer.
It's not just the break-up with Stefan Mross that is stressful, but above all the fact that her ex is now in a relationship with her best friend, Eva Luginger, of all people. It felt like a double betrayal, said Woitschack, who spoke openly about the end of her marriage in the RTL jungle.
"I will not be fobbed off"
"We always sang about the greatest love," she sighed. Her relationship with Stefan was characterized by deep feelings for a long time, she explained. "Stefan could be the sweetest person," Anna-Carina continued. But the separation had left its mark.
The first meeting after the break-up, which took place in court of all places, was particularly painful. "I found that awful. Because you shared everything."
The topic of finances also comes up in the conversation with Sam Dylan. The influencer wanted to know whether she was still getting money from Mross. "I'm not allowed to talk about that, nor do I want to. But I won't be fobbed off."
"He will remarry quickly"
She can already imagine what will happen after the official divorce, Anna-Carina continued. "I think he'll get married again quickly."
Mross' new girlfriend, Eva Luginger, is a particular red flag for the singer, as she used to be her best friend. Luginger even stood by her side during the break-up. "There were a few situations where she advised me on what I should do," Anna-Carina explained.
Today she knows that Eva was never the friend she pretended to be. "She always told me that she thought our life, us as a couple, was so great."
Looking back, it is particularly bizarre that she "imitated everything". "Even dyed her hair blonde", Eva said. Sam Dylan was stunned: "Like a crazy woman who wanted to take your place ..."
Marriage only lasted two years
Anna-Carina Woitschack and Stefan Mross met in 2016 on his ARD show "Immer wieder sonntags". In November 2019, the pop singer got down on one knee in front of Anna-Carina in front of the cameras and their dream wedding took place in June 2020.
But their happiness didn't last long: they announced their separation in November 2022. The divorce between Woitschack and Mross has not yet been finalized.
