Duo seriously injured
Drugged driver rams into two skiers
A devastating accident on Thursday evening in the Tyrolean winter sports resort of St. Anton am Arlberg: a Croatian driver rammed into two pedestrians - they were catapulted to the ground and suffered serious injuries. Explosive: the driver was under the influence of drugs. In Völs, meanwhile, a drugged driver was taken off the road before he could do any harm.
The accident in St. Anton occurred at around 8.45 pm directly in the village. On a bend, the 41-year-old Croatian hit two pedestrians with the front of his car who had been standing on the left-hand side of the road, the police reported
Thrown to the ground, seriously injured
The two Swedes, aged 19 and 20 - a woman and a man - were thrown to the ground. They suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the vehicle tested positive for drugs.
Die Ermittler
Explosive: A drug test carried out on the 41-year-old driver was positive. Corresponding charges follow - a hefty fine is imminent.
Hoax with fake urine busted
A few hours later, the Tyrolean police had to deal with the next drugged driver - this time in Völs near Innsbruck. At around 11.15 p.m., a 33-year-old driver came to the attention of the patrol due to his "conspicuous driving style". During the subsequent check, symptoms of impairment due to addictive substances were detected.
"During the urine drug test, the 33-year-old Austrian tried to pass fake urine, but this was noticed by the officers," the investigators said. The suspect was finally presented to the public health officer, who confirmed his impairment. Driving license gone, charges to follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.