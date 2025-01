Oberdrauburg celebrates 700 years of market law

The right was a welcome source of income for the rulers and their subjects. "In the course of this, Countess Beatrix von Görz gave her court master Heinrich von Maulkorb two towers in the area of the castle." In the 13th century, a street settlement was built to protect the castle. The marketplace benefited from its convenient location and was able to generate high toll revenues. "The importance of the trading center was already underlined at that time with the award. With the preservation of the historic market center and the construction of the Drauforum, Oberdrauburg has developed into a thriving community in the Upper Drau Valley," says Brandstätter.