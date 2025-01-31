Emotional scenes
Kiss in Schladming: Skiing veteran before the end of his career
For years he has been at the forefront of the slalom World Cup, now he is drawing a line under it: Italian Stefano Gross caused some emotional scenes in Schladming on Wednesday.
After his second run, Stefano Gross kissed the snow in Schladming and was celebrated once again by the thousands of fans. At the finish line, it looked as if the 38-year-old was saying goodbye to the ski circus.
"The best race in the World Cup"
"The atmosphere here is incredible. For me, this is the best race in the World Cup," enthused the Italian in the ORF interview. Was that already a kiss goodbye? "I've fought very hard over the last few years. But here's the thing: When you're used to finishing on the podium and now you're only ever classified around 20th place at the finish, it's a difficult situation."
This was followed shortly afterwards by a post on Instagram. "Thank you, Schladming," wrote the technical specialist. "I will miss you!"
Only victory in Adelboden
This marks the end of a successful career. Gross stood on the podium twelve times in the World Cup. On January 11, 2015, he triumphed somewhat surprisingly in Adelboden. He beat German Fritz Dopfer by two hundredths of a second and Austria's skiing hero Marcel Hirscher by three hundredths of a second. It remained his only victory in the World Cup.
