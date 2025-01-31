“That’s not enough for me!” Criticism of ÖSV ladies

Katharina Liensberger finished fourth in the slalom in Courchevel on Thursday, 0.16 seconds off third place. "I'll probably save that up a bit," said the Vorarlberg native in the ORF interview with a view to the World Championship slalom on February 15. Liensberger has been on the podium twice this season, which was also within reach in the last slalom before the World Championships. However, the clear number one in the ÖSV slalom team slipped back one place in the second run.