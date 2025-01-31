Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shortly before the home World Cup

“That’s not enough for me!” Criticism of ÖSV ladies

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 05:36

With two top 10 finishes but no podium place at the dress rehearsal, Austria's female technicians travel to their home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Critical words from ÖSV technical coach Klaus Mayrhofer.

0 Kommentare

Katharina Liensberger finished fourth in the slalom in Courchevel on Thursday, 0.16 seconds off third place. "I'll probably save that up a bit," said the Vorarlberg native in the ORF interview with a view to the World Championship slalom on February 15. Liensberger has been on the podium twice this season, which was also within reach in the last slalom before the World Championships. However, the clear number one in the ÖSV slalom team slipped back one place in the second run.

Katharina Liensberger (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Katharina Liensberger
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"That was disappointing"
 She is "actually a good finisher, that was disappointing", said coach Klaus Mayrhofer. Liensberger herself also sees room for improvement in the two weeks until the season's highlight. "I still have to tweak things, find my limit and then pull through cleanly," she said.

Katharina Huber achieved her first single-digit result of the season in eighth place, while Katharina Truppe (11th) narrowly missed out on the top 10. "I'm not entirely satisfied with Kathi Truppe and Kathi Huber, I would have expected more attack, more charge to the front. That wasn't enough for me - I have to be honest," said Mayrhofer.

Katharina Huber (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Katharina Huber
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Good World Championship tickets for Gallhuber
Who gets the fourth World Championship ticket for the slalom alongside the trio will be decided this week. Katharina Gallhuber probably has the best chance, even though Lisa Hörhager, the fourth best ÖSV skier, achieved her best World Cup result with 16th place.

Gallhuber was doing well on her comeback after a two-month injury break, before she fell in shortly before the finish in the second run. "She showed a lot of heart. She showed that she's a racer, and that's certainly what you need at a World Championships," said Mayrhofer. Franziska Gritsch missed out on qualifying for the second run and therefore probably also missed her chance at the World Championships.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf