“That’s not enough for me!” Criticism of ÖSV ladies

Shortly before the home World Cup
With two top 10 finishes but no podium place at the dress rehearsal, Austria's female technicians travel to their home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Critical words from ÖSV technical coach Klaus Mayrhofer.
Katharina Liensberger finished fourth in the slalom in Courchevel on Thursday, 0.16 seconds off third place. "I'll probably save that up a bit," said the Vorarlberg native in the ORF interview with a view to the World Championship slalom on February 15. Liensberger has been on the podium twice this season, which was also within reach in the last slalom before the World Championships. However, the clear number one in the ÖSV slalom team slipped back one place in the second run.
"That was disappointing"
She is "actually a good finisher, that was disappointing", said coach Klaus Mayrhofer. Liensberger herself also sees room for improvement in the two weeks until the season's highlight. "I still have to tweak things, find my limit and then pull through cleanly," she said.
Katharina Huber achieved her first single-digit result of the season in eighth place, while Katharina Truppe (11th) narrowly missed out on the top 10. "I'm not entirely satisfied with Kathi Truppe and Kathi Huber, I would have expected more attack, more charge to the front. That wasn't enough for me - I have to be honest," said Mayrhofer.
Good World Championship tickets for Gallhuber
Who gets the fourth World Championship ticket for the slalom alongside the trio will be decided this week. Katharina Gallhuber probably has the best chance, even though Lisa Hörhager, the fourth best ÖSV skier, achieved her best World Cup result with 16th place.
Gallhuber was doing well on her comeback after a two-month injury break, before she fell in shortly before the finish in the second run. "She showed a lot of heart. She showed that she's a racer, and that's certainly what you need at a World Championships," said Mayrhofer. Franziska Gritsch missed out on qualifying for the second run and therefore probably also missed her chance at the World Championships.
