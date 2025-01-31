US star at Frequency
Sensation: Post Malone is coming to Austria
Frequency fans had to wait an unusually long time for the first announcement this time - but it's a big one. None other than the American superstar Post Malone will be performing in Austria for the first time. The festival date has even been postponed - it will now take place from August 13 to 15 in St. Pölten's Green Park.
Where there's Post Malone, there are superlatives. What began in 2015 with his controversial but successful single "White Iverson" has now taken on unimagined proportions of success. Ten years later, Austin Richard Post, as he is known by his real name, is one of the most successful artists in the world and has already sold more than 80 million albums. He has also racked up eleven "Billboard Awards", three "American Music Awards" and six "MTV Video Music Awards". A Grammy, the Oscar of music, is still missing, but 18 nominations are also impressive.
Absolute versatility
Post Malone's strength is his versatility. He became known as a rapper, but now he is also successful in pop, metal and country music, as if he had never done anything else. A few years ago, when he performed songs by grunge cult band Nirvana in a summery floral dress, you could imagine yourself standing in front of the legend Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994, with your eyes closed. Even better: he did without the mega-hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit", which has been played to death - that's what you call "having balls in your pants".
International superstars from all genres line up to collaborate with the full-body tattooed music chameleon. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber or Travis Barker from Blink-182 - they have all long since been ticked off the bucket list, and some of them have developed deep friendships. Post Malone is at least as much of a music fan as musicians themselves. He immortalizes Nirvana, the Beatles and Elvis Presley with almost religious humility - he has immortalized various personalities from music history in ink on his body. The birth of his daughter almost three years ago also pulled him out of a toxic maelstrom of drug and alcohol addiction mixed with severe depression.
Festival brought forward slightly
For his Austrian premiere at this year's Frequency, even the festival is going down on its knees. It has been moved forward by one day and will now take place from August 13 to 15 in St. Pölten's Green Park directly on the Traisen. There are more highlights to look forward to, besides the comeback of Linkin Park with singer Emily Armstrong two months earlier at Nova Rock, Post Malone's first flying visit is definitely the most exciting pop performance of the year. Visit www.frequency.at for all the info and tickets.
