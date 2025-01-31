Sensation: Post Malone is coming to Austria

Absolute versatility

Post Malone's strength is his versatility. He became known as a rapper, but now he is also successful in pop, metal and country music, as if he had never done anything else. A few years ago, when he performed songs by grunge cult band Nirvana in a summery floral dress, you could imagine yourself standing in front of the legend Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994, with your eyes closed. Even better: he did without the mega-hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit", which has been played to death - that's what you call "having balls in your pants".