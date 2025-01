Elon Musk candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize

Whether the chances are better this year remains to be seen. The committee will decide in the fall and the award ceremony will take place in December. However, a look at previous winners shows that the prize has often gone to personalities who have campaigned for diplomatic solutions, human rights and global understanding. In 2023, for example, it was the Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, and in 2024 the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo for efforts towards a world without nuclear weapons