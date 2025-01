An experienced player to give GAK a boost

As technical director, Wawra (who also worked at the Stars & Friends player agency) is the interface between the sporting director, team, coaching team and the academy: "You have to think beyond the here and now," said Elsneg, "we have to be well positioned in scouting for the next transfer periods. His experience will be good for us when it comes to squad planning, as we have unfortunately lacked the resources to date." Yesterday, Wawra was already at Elsneg's side at the training camp in Umag, Croatia, where it was 14 degrees and the conditions were perfect.