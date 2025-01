Shiffrin on her comeback: “It was pretty exhausting”

Good comeback base for Shiffrin

After all, Shiffrin has already celebrated several victories in Courchevel in slalom, giant slalom and even downhill since her first appearance there a good 13 years ago; at the world championships there two years ago, she took gold in giant slalom and silver in slalom and super-G. In her last Courchevel appearance to date in December 2023, Shiffrin finished second in the slalom behind Petra Vlhova, who is still absent following a cruciate ligament rupture, and ahead of Katharina Truppe from Carinthia.