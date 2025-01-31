Bulls disappointed
Six reasons for the horror premier league
In the Champions League, the Bulls were worse than ever this year. For Salzburg, the league phase ended on Wednesday with a 1:4 defeat against Atlético Madrid. The "Krone" took a look at all the facts and figures and knows the reasons for the horror top flight.
"It's finally over." That's probably what some Bulls fans thought after the last Champions League match. 34th place out of 36 teams in the league phase and a total of just three points - Salzburg have never been worse in the top tier of European club soccer. The "Krone" knows six reasons for the horror top flight.
Too big a number
"We have to admit that the Champions League was too big," explained coach Thomas Letsch after the 4-1 defeat to Atlético. "At such a level, every mistake is punished - and there were too many mistakes," Amar Dedic also made clear.
Weakness at home
The first (and only) home goal in this premier class season came in the proverbial last minute. 0:4 against Brest, 0:2 against Zagreb, 0:3 against PSG and now 1:4 against the "Rojiblancos". The "Fortress Bullen-Arena" is now nothing more than a ruin.
Capital blunders
Whether it was Schlager or Blaswich, Piatkowski or Baidoo: Salzburg made a number of blunders that led to goals against.
Shooting gallery
No team in the world can afford to concede 27 (!) goals in just eight games. On average, the Bulls conceded 3.375 goals per game! That was a negative record in the league phase. You can't win a flower pot in international soccer with this disastrous figure.
Without goal water
Anyone who thought that with a poor defense at least the offense would perform was wrong. The runners-up scored just five goals in the league phase. Only Bologna (four) and Bern (three) were worse. The Bulls also rank near the bottom of the table in terms of shots on target. They shot on goal 75 times and scored 20 times, which puts them in 33rd and 34th place respectively in the rankings. By comparison, leaders FC Bayern Munich are in completely different spheres (184 attempts/70 on target).
Scores
Unsurprisingly, the scores were also catastrophic. In the "crown" system (1 = not his day to 6 = ready for the team), no player who was rated at least four times had an average grade better than 3.0. The strongest Bull with this score was Lucas Gourna-Douath, who also scored the only "six" of the league phase in the 3-1 win in Rotterdam. His colleague Moussa Yeo, meanwhile, was subterranean. The attacking player was scored five times and received five "A's".
