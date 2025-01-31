Six reasons for the horror premier league

Anyone who thought that with a poor defense at least the offense would perform was wrong. The runners-up scored just five goals in the league phase. Only Bologna (four) and Bern (three) were worse. The Bulls also rank near the bottom of the table in terms of shots on target. They shot on goal 75 times and scored 20 times, which puts them in 33rd and 34th place respectively in the rankings. By comparison, leaders FC Bayern Munich are in completely different spheres (184 attempts/70 on target).