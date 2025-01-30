Packaging specialist goes bankrupt for millions

20 jobs lost last year

Going to the insolvency court is the result of a development over the last few years, explains Teufelberger. "We have also been actively taking steps to address the situation for some time," says the manager, who is the seventh generation to run the family business. For example, the workforce was reduced by 20 employees in the 2024/25 financial year. "A combination of not filling vacancies and actual redundancies," says Teufelberger.