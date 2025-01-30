"No implementation"
After outcry: rejection of large PV system in Graz
The plans to build a large PV system on a meadow next to Andritzer Kirschenallee have caused a stir. Now the Graz city coalition has made it clear: the project will no longer be realized in this period. A second PV park in the vicinity, however, is to be realized.
There are big plans in Graz to generate as much renewable energy as possible itself. One core project is located in the northern district of Andritz: in Kirschenallee (between the golf course and the DIY store), solar power is to be generated on an area of 7.4 hectares in future - the same applies to 3.4 hectares a little further north in front of the Anglo-American sports facility ("an der Kanzel").
The first plant in particular recently caused a stir, as many Andritz residents would use the meadow as a local recreation area. The ÖVP drummed up opposition to the plans - even though it had approved the PV master plan a year ago. The chairman of the nature conservation advisory board also expressed his opposition, while the climate protection advisory board spoke out in favor of implementation.
No majority in the municipal council
On Thursday, however, the coalition itself pulled the ripcord. The project in Kirschenallee will not be realized, a majority in the municipal council is not possible. However, it is emphasized that the area is not a local recreation area, "but a designated water protection area". There is also talk of "political scaremongering", which has no basis whatsoever.
"The proposals made so far for implementation in the Andritz water protection area are not sufficient for a positive decision. When in doubt, we will opt for nature," said Green Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner. KPÖ City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber also continues to speak of a sensible project: "The fact is: if you want independent, cheap and green electricity, you have to act. This site would generate almost a tenth of the output of the Graz PV master plan - there are no comparable sites in the city."
"Project cannot be implemented like this"
Doris Kampus, head of the Graz Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and former provincial councillor, has been head of the Andritz district for a week now. She has identified skepticism, uncertainty and resistance among the population: "That's why it's clear to me that this project in Andritz cannot be implemented in this way."
The second, smaller PV park "an der Kanzel", however, is to be realized. Other projects on roofs and other suitable areas are also to be driven forward.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.