After outcry: rejection of large PV system in Graz

"The proposals made so far for implementation in the Andritz water protection area are not sufficient for a positive decision. When in doubt, we will opt for nature," said Green Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner. KPÖ City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber also continues to speak of a sensible project: "The fact is: if you want independent, cheap and green electricity, you have to act. This site would generate almost a tenth of the output of the Graz PV master plan - there are no comparable sites in the city."