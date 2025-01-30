Hot talk in the camp
Lilly Becker: Naked in “Playboy” after the jungle?
Yeliz has already done it, just like Anna-Carina or Nina - presented herself naked in "Playboy". But what about Lilly Becker? Will she perhaps undress for the men's magazine after the jungle camp?
On day 7 of the jungle camp, they talked about naked facts. "So you're hanging around in various soldiers' lockers," said Pierre after Yeliz told the big group that she had already been in "Playboy". Yeliz remembered: "Probably in the locker with the Turks who insulted me for doing that!"
Naked in paradise
Timur also has something similar to report: "That was also a big issue for me when I decided to go on 'Adam seeks Eve'!" The others hadn't heard of this show and Timur's participation and were therefore told about the nude dating show.
Alessia and Lilly were amazed, Pierre was indignant: "Everyone's talking about me because I show my ass here and he did a whole show naked!" Big laughter.
"Was asked a lot"
Timur defended himself: "You were in 'Playboy' too!" And so it comes out: Yeliz and Anna-Carina weren't the only ones to be photographed naked. "Nina was in 'Playboy' three times," Anna-Carina said. Lilly then exclaimed happily: "Nina! You dirty little girl! I didn't expect that from you, mom!"
Somehow, everyone had been naked before. Except Alessia. "Nah, that's not for me," said the 23-year-old. And Lilly? Is she perhaps going to a nude shoot after the jungle? "'Playboy', no. But I've been asked a lot!" she smiled.
Alessia talks about Papa Willi
But there were also more serious topics to discuss in the jungle. "I think your dad would have thought I was cool. He would have said: 'Maurice is a good guy'," Maurice opened up during the night watch with Alessia. He knew Willi Herren from television. Was he a sociable person? "He got on with everyone. I'm just like him. I'm a bit cheekier, a bit antisocial sometimes. But if he didn't like something, he spoke his mind," Alessia said.
Maurice remembers the day of his death: "I was at work and everyone couldn't believe it." "Neither could I, it was all of a sudden," sighed Alessia. "He was in great shape. I wrote to him on Monday and then I got the news. I couldn't deal with it at all. When it was still fresh, I got up at night and just screamed for him. It was really sick. I didn't want to believe it. The best people just go first."
Dreamt of dad before jungle camp
Alessia went on to say that she struggled after the death. "At first I couldn't go to my father's grave, it was too hard for me. Then at some point I dreamt that he called me to come and see him. That was so bad. Before we flew here, I also dreamt about him again, we hugged and I felt his heartbeat."
He also revealed: "They always say: when something good goes, something good comes. My father passed away on April 20, 2021. I hugged him for the last time on April 16, when he was still alive. Two years later, at the age of 21, I became a mom on April 16. When I'm at the grave with my daughter, she always says 'Grandpa' - goosebumps." Maurice is certain: "Your father gave you the little mouse. Believe me, they'll see it upstairs - 1000 percent!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
