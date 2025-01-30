Disease returns
Case of measles confirmed in Dornbirn district
Following the occurrence of measles in the Dornbirn area (Vorarlberg), the responsible state councillor Martina Rüscher (ÖVP) urgently recommends that people get vaccinated if they do not have sufficient protection against the disease.
There is a confirmed case of measles in the district of Dornbirn. The responsible district authority has already taken all the necessary steps, according to state health councillor Martina Rüscher (ÖVP). She recommends that anyone who was not vaccinated twice against measles as a child or who has not had the disease should be vaccinated. "Measles is not a harmless childhood disease. The vaccination provides reliable protection and is free of charge," emphasizes Rüscher. Contact persons who cannot prove that they have been vaccinated against measles will be isolated by the authorities.
Highly contagious disease
Measles is transmitted by droplets that are formed when speaking, sneezing and coughing. The highly contagious disease begins after eight to ten days with fever, cough and runny nose, after 14 days the typical skin rash appears. In unprotected persons, contact with a sick person practically always leads to illness. Infants and the elderly are particularly at risk, as more serious complications can occur here.
Two vaccinations necessary
In order to have lifelong and reliable protection against measles, two vaccinations are required. Anyone who has not been vaccinated twice against measles in childhood or who has not had the disease safely is advised to have the triple combination vaccination measles-mumps-rubella (MMR). Even if you are protected against some or all of these diseases, you can still be vaccinated again - "over-immunization" is not possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
