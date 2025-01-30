Case of measles confirmed in Dornbirn district

There is a confirmed case of measles in the district of Dornbirn. The responsible district authority has already taken all the necessary steps, according to state health councillor Martina Rüscher (ÖVP). She recommends that anyone who was not vaccinated twice against measles as a child or who has not had the disease should be vaccinated. "Measles is not a harmless childhood disease. The vaccination provides reliable protection and is free of charge," emphasizes Rüscher. Contact persons who cannot prove that they have been vaccinated against measles will be isolated by the authorities.