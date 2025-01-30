In deadly cold
Record number of carelessly abandoned snakes
The Vösendorf animal shelter has reported a dramatic increase in the number of privately owned snakes being taken in. Never before have so many exotic animals been found abandoned during the cold season as this year. A worrying trend!
It is a frightening discovery that once again points to a growing problem: Two boas were abandoned in the middle of a street in Maria Enzersdorf in freezing temperatures in a taped-up cardboard box with some bedding. "Fortunately, we were on the scene quickly to rescue the animals. They are now stable and will survive," reports Stephan Scheidl, animal shelter manager in Vösendorf.
More and more abandoned exotic animals in animal shelters
But this is not an isolated case. Shortly before this, a corn snake was discovered in a municipal building on Wienerberg! It was found carelessly in a plastic bucket in the garbage room. In the prevailing temperatures, this is a death sentence for the cold-blooded animals, but in this case the exotic snake was saved.
Never before have so many exotic snakes had to be admitted to the Vösendorf animal shelter in winter as this season. "Many pet owners are overwhelmed by the high energy costs for terrariums or the demanding needs of these animals, which is why more and more exotic animals are being abandoned," explains Scheidl.
This should be noted:
According to the law, exotic animals are wild animals. Their keeping is regulated by the Austrian Animal Welfare Act and the Vienna Animal Husbandry Act.
Since January 1, 2023, there has been a mandatory certificate of competence for owners of exotic wild animals in Vienna. This includes:
- Basic knowledge about the origin, keeping and care of sensitive animal species
- Information on safe handling and storage
- legal regulations
More and more animals are being abandoned
Especially in winter, abandoned animals are helplessly at the mercy of the harsh conditions. However, the increase in abandoned animals does not only affect reptiles: a trend can also be seen here, as only 23 percent of animals found in 2024 were searched for and collected by their owners. The animal shelter's statistics reveal that in 2021, 64 percent of found animals were still picked up by their owners. That's sad!
Exotic pets need responsibility
Animal Welfare Austria calls for more responsibility, especially in the area of exotic pets. "The increasing number of abandoned animals shows how important it is to be aware of the responsibility involved before acquiring them," says Scheidl. He would also hold pet shops more accountable. For example, sellers should also be obliged to report to whom they have sold exotic animals. This is because the number of unreported snakes is likely to be high.
Exotic animals are not uncomplicated pets; keeping them is expensive and requires specialist knowledge. The fact that the two boas and the corn snake will survive is a small happy ending in the middle of a winter that relentlessly shows how important respect and responsibility towards animals are.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
