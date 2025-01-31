"The bar owner just wanted to keep it quiet"

According to the mother, the children finally alerted the police in Sölden. "The perpetrator was taken away in handcuffs on the spot. He has since been released." It's not just the fact that her daughter was sexually assaulted that makes A. feel helpless. "My children had to call the police themselves because the bar owner didn't want to do it, as she was serving alcohol to the young people without permission. She just wanted to keep the case quiet and shouted that nobody should call the police." The mother also finds it incomprehensible that the police did not make the case public.