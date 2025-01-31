Mother is desperate
An Ötztal woman in Tyrol describes traumatic scenes that her child had to experience and criticizes that "this is hushed up". The police confirm the case. The alleged perpetrator is already free again.
Powerlessness, anger and despair. Mrs. A. (real name known to the editors) from Ötztal is currently struggling with these feelings and will probably continue to do so for some time. The reason: "My daughter was sexually harassed in a restaurant in Längenfeld last Saturday", the mother describes in an interview with the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper. The perpetrator first attacked her child at the bar and gave her kisses. When she tried to defend herself, he pushed her against the wall and gave her more kisses.
Brother rushed to help
"The brother and two of his colleagues then rushed to her aid and were beaten up by the perpetrator. Later, they even had to be admitted to hospital," A. recounts the events that followed.
My children had to call the police themselves because the bar owner didn't want to do it, as she was serving alcohol to the young people without permission. She just wanted to keep the case quiet.
Frau A.
"The bar owner just wanted to keep it quiet"
According to the mother, the children finally alerted the police in Sölden. "The perpetrator was taken away in handcuffs on the spot. He has since been released." It's not just the fact that her daughter was sexually assaulted that makes A. feel helpless. "My children had to call the police themselves because the bar owner didn't want to do it, as she was serving alcohol to the young people without permission. She just wanted to keep the case quiet and shouted that nobody should call the police." The mother also finds it incomprehensible that the police did not make the case public.
The children are now being looked after professionally, says A. Finally, she criticizes that "the conditions here in Ötztal are getting worse and worse and too little attention is paid to the protection of minors".
In the case of sexual offenses, we always decide on an individual basis whether to publish them or not. Victim protection plays a central role here.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei
Alleged perpetrator (22) reported at large
The "Krone" asked the police press office about Ms. A.'s account. A spokesperson confirmed that the case took place as follows: "The sexual harassment occurred in the pub at around 2.40 a.m. on Sunday night." The alleged perpetrator is a 22-year-old Romanian. "He was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crime and tried to flee when the police arrived, but was arrested. He was questioned on Sunday and finally released on the orders of the public prosecutor's office," said the spokesperson.
In conclusion, he says that "in the case of sexual offenses, we always decide on an individual basis whether to publish them or not". Victim protection also plays a central role here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
