For clicks on TikTok
Father uses 3-month-old baby to wipe snow off windshield
Unbelievable scenes in the USA: After a father used his three-month-old baby to wipe snow off the windshield of his car for clicks on TikTok, the Texas police have now launched an investigation.
The man apparently wanted to use the rare snow spectacle in Port Arthur (Houston) to increase his own popularity on the social media platform. In the clip (see below), the man can be seen laughing as he moves the small child back and forth to wipe the snow off his windshield.
A lawyer told local TV station KFDM that he immediately contacted the police after discovering the video. It is now no longer available on the man's TikTok channel, but copies are still making the rounds on social media.
Child protection services called in
Port Arthur's police chief has already assigned the case to an investigator, he told the station. His department made contact with the man in the video and the baby after visiting their home for a welfare check. It is standard practice in such cases to involve Child Protective Services, he explained.
The baby appears to be fine after the incident, but charges of endangering the welfare of a child are to be brought against the man involved. The authorities did not publicly name the 25-year-old man.
Clicks no reason to treat baby like this
As the police chief went on to explain, two women were also with the man during the recording of the video - it is suspected that one of them is the child's mother.
"It's a sad situation," the police chief continued: "I know a lot of people are looking for clicks on social media... But this is not a case where you should put a baby on the windshield."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.