For clicks on TikTok

Father uses 3-month-old baby to wipe snow off windshield

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 17:05

Unbelievable scenes in the USA: After a father used his three-month-old baby to wipe snow off the windshield of his car for clicks on TikTok, the Texas police have now launched an investigation.

0 Kommentare

The man apparently wanted to use the rare snow spectacle in Port Arthur (Houston) to increase his own popularity on the social media platform. In the clip (see below), the man can be seen laughing as he moves the small child back and forth to wipe the snow off his windshield.

A lawyer told local TV station KFDM that he immediately contacted the police after discovering the video. It is now no longer available on the man's TikTok channel, but copies are still making the rounds on social media.

Child protection services called in
Port Arthur's police chief has already assigned the case to an investigator, he told the station. His department made contact with the man in the video and the baby after visiting their home for a welfare check. It is standard practice in such cases to involve Child Protective Services, he explained.

The baby appears to be fine after the incident, but charges of endangering the welfare of a child are to be brought against the man involved. The authorities did not publicly name the 25-year-old man.

Clicks no reason to treat baby like this
As the police chief went on to explain, two women were also with the man during the recording of the video - it is suspected that one of them is the child's mother.

"It's a sad situation," the police chief continued: "I know a lot of people are looking for clicks on social media... But this is not a case where you should put a baby on the windshield."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

