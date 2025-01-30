Despite insolvency
KTM attacks in the MotoGP with this quartet
Economically, KTM is deep in crisis. Nevertheless, the insolvent Upper Austrian motorcycle manufacturer presented its multi-million-euro line-up for the 2025 MotoGP season on Thursday.
In the midst of difficult times, while heads are spinning at the negotiating tables with potential investors and many employees have lost their jobs, the Mattighofen-based company's most expensive motorsport project by far was revealed to the public just in time for the start of testing. In short video clips in which the topic of insolvency was skillfully avoided.
With the most famous quartet in its history, KTM wants to shine in MotoGP this year: With Brad Binder and the two newcomers Maverick Vinales (came from Aprilia) and Enea Bastianini (came from Ducati), they have three Grand Prix winners in their ranks, and with last year's Rookie of the Year Pedro Acosta, they also have the hottest stock on the rider market, who is chasing his maiden victory in the premier class.
Hardly any differences to be seen
Visually, the manufacturer is calling for unity this year: the bikes of the factory team and those of the Tech3 racing team differ only marginally - by exactly one sticker of the different engine oil partner. KTM recently emphasized equal opportunities between its two teams, all four riders are to receive the same material.
KTM recently finished runner-up twice in the Constructors' World Championship, but was always far behind Ducati. "We are not far behind," emphasized Binder nevertheless. "There are only positive things for me this year with such a strong rider line-up."
If it weren't for the uncertainty caused by the insolvency, which does not jeopardize KTM's contractually guaranteed MotoGP participation until the end of 2026. But it could very well call into question the company's medium-term motorsport strategy. However, Acosta was emphatically relaxed during the presentation: "Pressure is only something for the tires."
