KTM attacks in the MotoGP with this quartet

With the most famous quartet in its history, KTM wants to shine in MotoGP this year: With Brad Binder and the two newcomers Maverick Vinales (came from Aprilia) and Enea Bastianini (came from Ducati), they have three Grand Prix winners in their ranks, and with last year's Rookie of the Year Pedro Acosta, they also have the hottest stock on the rider market, who is chasing his maiden victory in the premier class.