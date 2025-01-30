Arnie invites you to the Austrian World Summit on June 3

At the meeting with participants from over 80 countries, joint solutions are to be developed to "drive progress", said former Californian Governor Schwarzenegger. According to the organizers, this year's focus will be on "heroes and heroines who often fight in secret for our planet and its people". The focus is on the "emergency services on the front line of the climate crisis". This includes not only firefighters who recently fought the forest fires in California, for example, but also the men and women who fought against floods and flash floods in Spain, Italy and Austria.