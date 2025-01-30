Climate fight in Vienna
Arnie invites you to the Austrian World Summit on June 3
For the ninth time, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is hosting the Austrian World Summit (AWS) in Vienna in the fight against the climate crisis. The conference will take place in the Hofburg on June 3, with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen acting as patron.
"Our motto this year is clear and powerful: Unite in Action - Terminate Pollution", said Schwarzenegger according to a press release on Thursday.
At the meeting with participants from over 80 countries, joint solutions are to be developed to "drive progress", said former Californian Governor Schwarzenegger. According to the organizers, this year's focus will be on "heroes and heroines who often fight in secret for our planet and its people". The focus is on the "emergency services on the front line of the climate crisis". This includes not only firefighters who recently fought the forest fires in California, for example, but also the men and women who fought against floods and flash floods in Spain, Italy and Austria.
Federal President Van der Bellen sees the summit as an important signal. "It unites people, ideas and solutions from all over the world and brings them together in the Vienna Hofburg. In this way, we are facing the challenges of the climate crisis together and actively shaping a sustainable future."
Emergency services as role models
The director of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, Monika Langthaler, described the emergency services as role models for everyone. "Their commitment shows that every decision, every effort and every action counts when it comes to protecting our world - today and for future generations. That's why we want to give them a stage at the Summit this year."
In addition to the conference, there will once again be a solution-oriented expo. This exhibition for more climate protection will take place on the premises of the Hofburg and is open to all interested parties.
"Global progress - from pioneering environmental technologies to ever more sustainable innovations - not only gives us hope, it is an unstoppable driver of change. Yes, the challenges may seem big and mighty in some places, but together we are clearly stronger," said Schwarzenegger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
