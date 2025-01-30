Vorteilswelt
"Starmaniac" in Basel

JJ represents Austria at the Song Contest!

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 06:49

Now it's fixed: Ex-"Starmaniac" and countertenor Johannes Pietsch, who goes by the name JJ, will represent Austria at the 69th Song Contest in Basel! 

Fans of "Starmania" were already able to see for themselves in 2021 that Johannes Pietsch is more than comfortable on stage.

From "Starmania" to the State Opera
Back then, the Viennese singer gave fans goosebumps with his rendition of Sia's hit "Chandelier" and was sent straight to the semi-finals by the jury with a star ticket. 

Since then, the 23-year-old JJ has regularly thrilled audiences at the State Opera with his singing - including his current performance in "Die Zauberflöte". 

Austria has to compete in the 2nd semi-final
Whether this year's song contestant will follow in Kaleen's footsteps and compete for Austria in the grand final on May 17 will be decided on May 15.

That's when the second ESC semi-final will take place in Basel, where Pietsch will have to compete against candidates from Greece, Finland, Australia and Israel, among others, for a ticket to the final. It is still a secret which song he will perform. As every year, Austria's ESC song will only be presented in a few weeks' time.

37 nations at the ESC
A total of 37 nations are competing for the European singing crown this year. Six countries do not have to go through the semi-final process: the Big Five, i.e. the biggest payers, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain. In addition, there is host Switzerland, which is also firmly seeded for May 17 after Nemo's victory last year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
