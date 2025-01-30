The Brucknerhaus affair
Start of trial worth millions after scandal in Linz
The trial of the dismissed artistic managing director of the municipal events company (LIVA) against his former employer starts today in Linz. The fired head of the Brucknerhaus is demanding three million euros in damages from the labor court because he believes his career has been destroyed. He was first made redundant on suspicion of compliance violations and improper business dealings and then dismissed in July 2024.
It won't be that quick: The first preparatory hearing is scheduled for 55 minutes today, Thursday, at the Linz Regional Court to kick off the labor law claims of Dietmar Kerschbaum, the former artistic managing director of LIVA.
Dismissal without notice
As reported several times, Kerschbaum was fired in the wake of the Brucknerhaus scandal due to alleged secondary employment, unclear award procedures and incorrect expense claims.
Kerschbaum denies everything and sees his "artistic career destroyed". His contract would have run until the end of July 2027, this income is just as much an issue as 105,000 euros in compensation for dismissal, 35,000 euros in damages and 10,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering.
Claim for millions
A total of around three million euros is being sought, with the lawyer calculating a sum based on the former gross salary of 250,000 euros per year. And if the "unlawful dismissal" had not happened, Kerschbaum would have been able to work at LIVA for another twelve years until his retirement.
The City of Linz rejects the claim and the end of the process is still a long way off.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
