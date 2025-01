Malic: “Unbelievable, a dream come true!”

Christoph Baumgartner (Leipzig attacking player): "We didn't take our chances, especially me. I have to make the one just before the break. Unfortunately, we score too often from set-pieces. Sturm then defended passionately. We are very disappointed. It was difficult, the pitch was really bad, very slow, which of course helps Sturm. It's nice to play away from home and still see lots of posters with my name on them. I love playing in this country and for the national team."