FPÖ and ÖVP block resolution for a strong ORF

SPÖ, Greens and Neos worry about freedom of the press

Concerns about independent media in general and ORF in particular are also reflected in today's session of the Upper Austrian state parliament. The SPÖ, Greens and Neos are submitting a joint motion for a resolution to the federal government to ensure press funding that is independent of political parties. However, as the FPÖ and ÖVP confirmed to the "Krone" in advance, they will not agree to the urgency of this motion and will put it to one side.