Today in the state parliament
FPÖ and ÖVP block resolution for a strong ORF
The debate about the budget levy has now reached the provincial parliament in Linz: at today's session of the Upper Austrian provincial parliament, there is no agreement to an urgent motion by the red-green-pink parties.
The Freedom Party's plan to cut funding for the ORF throughout Austria is a major topic in the ongoing blue-black negotiations on a government under a possible Federal Chancellor Herbert Kickl.
FPÖ wants to cut costs by 15 percent
The fact is: FPÖ media spokesman Christian Hafenecker can imagine cutting the budget by 15%. There is also talk of ending the household levy, i.e. the financial basis of public broadcasting in the country. Those familiar with the matter assume that savings would also affect the regional studio in Linz. To what extent, however, is still unclear.
The ORF must make an effort to manage its finances properly.
Klubobfrau Margit Angerlehner, ÖVP
SPÖ, Greens and Neos worry about freedom of the press
Concerns about independent media in general and ORF in particular are also reflected in today's session of the Upper Austrian state parliament. The SPÖ, Greens and Neos are submitting a joint motion for a resolution to the federal government to ensure press funding that is independent of political parties. However, as the FPÖ and ÖVP confirmed to the "Krone" in advance, they will not agree to the urgency of this motion and will put it to one side.
"The ORF must make an effort"
ÖVP parliamentary group leader Margit Angerlehner says: "It is currently not a good time for such a resolution because the negotiations in Vienna are still ongoing and we don't even know what the outcome will be." In general, she stands by the independent media, their funding and the ORF: "This is very important for people." However, she qualifies: "The ORF must make an effort to manage its finances properly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
