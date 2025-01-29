Change of heart?
Robert Kennedy: “I believe in vaccinations”
The designated US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. does not see himself as an opponent of vaccination (see video above). "I am in favor of safety. I believe in the critical role that immunization plays in health care," he said at his hearing in the US Senate.
All his children have been vaccinated and he has written many books on vaccination. In the past, this had sounded very different. Kennedy had said, for example, that there was no vaccination that was safe and effective. The 71-year-old is also accused of spreading doubts about vaccinations and undermining the campaign against measles. His statement that vaccinations cause autism caused a lot of criticism. This rumor has been scientifically refuted.
Kennedy has now defended himself by saying that he was interrupted at one point in a podcast. He had wanted to say that there is no vaccination that is safe and effective for everyone. Trump's preferred candidate was a Democrat for decades, but increasingly distanced himself from the party. Among other things, his conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic and contacts with right-wing extremists are well known.
All my children are vaccinated. I have written many books about vaccinations.
Robert F. Kennedy im US-Senat
Cousin warned about him
The hearing of Trump's health minister of choice was interrupted by protests right at the beginning. Earlier, his cousin had said that Kennedy was building his following by exploiting the desperation of sick children. For example, he said, he actually has his own children vaccinated but "hypocritically" advises others not to do so. "I urge the Senate to reject his nomination," the relative said.
Dozens of Nobel laureates also said Kennedy had no qualifications or experience in medicine, science or government.
