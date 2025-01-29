Well-known rider
Tyrolean woman (44) dies while diving in the Maldives
The vacation paradise of the Maldives has once again become the scene of a tragedy: As krone.at learned on Wednesday evening, a 44-year-old Tyrolean woman died during a diving trip. Born in Innsbruck, she was also a well-known figure in the local dressage scene.
On Tuesday, Amanda Hartung from Innsbruck proudly sent photos of her diving trips to her friends. On Wednesday, the tragic news finally broke that she had died during another dive.
Enthusiastic diver
Alongside her love of equestrian sports, diving was one of her favorite hobbies. She repeatedly posted spectacular photos of her adventures on Instagram.
"Outstanding personality"
The Austrian Equestrian Federation is deeply saddened. "In Amanda Hartung, the Austrian equestrian community has lost an outstanding personality whose passion, talent and warmth will remain unforgotten. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family, her friends and everyone who was lucky enough to know her as a rider, trainer or companion," the federation wrote on its website.
Great successes in dressage
Hartung celebrated great success in dressage. She was a multiple Tyrolean national champion and regularly qualified for international competitions for over a decade. In the past two years, she proved her consistent top performance by finishing fourth at the 2023 and 2024 national championships with "Colorful Life".
Amanda was an inspirational trainer who was dedicated to sharing her knowledge and developing her students not only as riders but also as people. She was characterized by her tireless commitment, her positive charisma and her keen sense for horses.
Aussendung des Österreichischen Pferdesportverbands
Hartung received her first horse at the age of nine - the start of an impressive riding career. Despite completing a degree in business administration and a second university degree as a teacher of mathematics and biology, she finally decided to turn her hobby into a career. She has been working as a freelance riding instructor and trainer since 2013 and has influenced numerous riders with her knowledge and commitment.
It is not the first time that a tragic diving accident has occurred off the beaches of the Maldives. There are raging ocean currents around the paradise islands. "The currents are very strong between the islands on the atolls. Regardless of whether the weather is good or bad, if you get in there, it will be difficult," a young German woman died while snorkeling at the end of 2023.
