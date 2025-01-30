Successful help
15 mini pigs have a new home thanks to “Krone”
The desperate owner of mini pigs from the Vöcklabruck district in Upper Austria could no longer cope with the unexpected increase in the number of cute bristly animals and urgently asked us for help. After a "Krone" report, the cute little "grunts" were placed in loving homes.
It was a desperate call from Bernadette E. (47) to the "Krone" editorial team in mid-December. The ÖBB employee complained that the original two mini pigs belonging to her son Niklas (21) had multiplied to such an extent in a short space of time that their number had grown to 15. "It's all getting out of hand now," said the mother.
Animal welfare organizations turned a deaf ear
Her appeals for help from various animal welfare organizations went unheard, with only Pfotenhilfe Lochen agreeing to take in four little "grunts". The Teacup pigs had been doing quite well with the E. family until then, they were growing and thriving, had a nice stable and a large plot of land at their disposal.
The house-trained animals were also allowed in the house. E. emphasized that he wanted to give away the pigs, which cost around 380 euros each.
Loving new home
According to a "Krone" report, all 15 mini pigs have now been placed in loving homes. "They are doing well there and have got used to their new homes. A thousand thanks for your great help", cheers E.
Hotel operator and animal lover Johann Urich (64) from Schwanenstadt has taken in two Teacup pigs. "We have given them the names 'Mimi' and 'Susi'. They are housed in a barn with a run and are allowed to stay until they die of natural causes."
