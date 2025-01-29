Now it's going to be expensive ...
Nazi accusations: Kickl wins against SPÖ in court
FPÖ federal party leader Herbert Kickl has won a case against the SPÖ at the Vienna Commercial Court. The comrades had accused the FPÖ federal party leader of having contacts with a neo-Nazi. Now the SPÖ is being asked to pay.
The SPÖ must pay Kickl damages amounting to 1500 euros. A good 6900 euros in legal costs will also have to be paid.
Allegations published in newsletter
The main issue in the proceedings was that the Social Democrats had published a newsletter in which Kickl was alleged to be close to a well-known neo-Nazi.
The defendant's incriminated statements constituted an untrue defamation of character.
Urteil des Wiener Handeksgerichts
SPÖ must also publish counterstatement
It was also spread that the then Minister of the Interior had initiated the raid on the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (then BVT) in order to confiscate a list in the right-wing extremism department, which was supposed to prove the closeness between the two. Finally, the Vienna Commercial Court also ordered the SPÖ to make a counterstatement.
Excerpts from the judgment
The judgment states, among other things: "There can be no doubt - above all also taking into account the plaintiff's ministerial office at the time and his current function as federal party chairman of the Freedom Party of Austria - that the incriminated statements are likely to impair or diminish the plaintiff's reputation or standing in society."
The defendant's incriminated statements constituted "an untrue defamation of character".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
