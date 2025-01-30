Vorteilswelt
Strengthen learning ability

“Help, the report card is already here!”

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 19:00

Poor grades are a drag: Expert explains what can help to prevent frustration in children. And gives parents tips on how to support their children.

It's just a few days away. With the start of the semester break, the first half of the school year is over for the children at home. However, poor grades in school reports can dampen the mood for some. How should you deal with this within the family?

"Many parents react to poor grades with disappointment and often with anger," says Claudia Toth. The expert knows that children are often confronted with accusations such as "lazy" or "unmotivated".

Grades are only one aspect. Highlighting progress at school can help to boost self-confidence and learning ability.

Claudia Toth, Lebensberaterin aus dem Industrieviertel

With fatal consequences: Pupils who constantly hear that they are lazy or unmotivated lose confidence in themselves and their abilities. In such situations, the life coach advises a change of perspective: focus on progress at school instead of just looking at the grades.

Empowering children without pressure
"Parents should realize that it's often not the child's ability, but their attitude," says Toth. Instead of creating pressure, impulsive reactions should be avoided, children's fears and worries should be taken seriously, academic successes should be highlighted and solutions should be sought together. Without pressure, but with helpful support: "Tutoring is not always the best solution, mental training can help with stress and exam anxiety." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

