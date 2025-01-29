"If not illegal"
Karner would welcome more German deportations
A tightening of German migration policy would also be welcomed in Austria: Interior Minister Gerhard Karner explained that it would be positive for Europe as a whole if there were more deportations in the neighboring country.
"Germany is ten times bigger than Austria, and that's not the case when it comes to deportation figures. I would therefore be happy if Germany did the same, because it would be good for Europe as a whole," said Karner on Wednesday on the fringes of a press event in Vienna.
Karner looks forward to federal elections
At the same time, however, he warned that any "illegal rejections would not be tolerated" - just as illegal migration would not be tolerated. Karner explained that "a lot is due to the mid-February date". Federal elections will be held in Germany on February 23.
Strict course after the insane act in Aschaffenburg
The leading German CDU/CSU faction in the polls wants to tighten up Germany's migration policy following last week's fatal knife attack on a group of children in Aschaffenburg by a suspected mentally ill Afghan refugee. CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz had spoken out in favor of a general rejection of asylum seekers at German borders.
This should also apply to people entitled to protection. Merz also wants to permanently control the borders with Germany's neighboring countries. According to the Union's plans, which were discussed in the Bundestag on Wednesday afternoon, there should also be permanent detention of those obliged to leave the country who cannot be deported.
