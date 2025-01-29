With Clemens Trischler
At VIP event: Bernhard fuels break-up rumors
When society connoisseurs Clemens Trischler and Andrea Buday call, they all come - albeit surprisingly alone. The "Krone" spoke to VIPs and VIPerln at the book presentation of the power duo in Vienna's city center and once again got a little smarter ...
On the second floor of the Thalia bookshop in the center of Vienna, curious passers-by stop to watch the hustle and bustle: A large crowd of people had formed here, television crews and, above all, many prominent faces could be seen. Could this be a "ZiB" live broadcast?
Trischler and Buday stir up society
At least that's what the presenter duo Tarek Leitner and Nadja Bernhard suggested. In fact, the two had a different task this time: they were to lead through the evening when society darling Clemens Trischler and society journalist Andrea Buday presented their new joint book: "Wiener Melange - Stars & ihre Lieblingscafés".
"I know a lot of people, the topic is good - and I'm delighted that almost everyone who appears in the book is here today," says the 34-year-old, explaining the large crowd. The collaboration with Buday came about rather by chance: "The publisher suggested her to me as project manager," he continued, and indeed: "Who, if not a socialite in her league, would be better suited as a co-author here? Trischler soon knew which celebrities should show off their favorite coffee houses, and after the great success of his last book "I love Vienna: The 111 favorite places of the stars", they were all on board.
Self is the woman - Bernhard single on the road
The young author even had to turn down some unsolicited applications for this position, such was the interest from celebrities. "My favorite place to visit is the 'Café Engländer'! I use the time there to drink coffee and read the newspaper," Nadja Bernhard told us before she took to the stage. She prefers to do this alone. When asked why she has recently been listed on guest lists alone again, without her partner (?) Peter Beuchel, she only nodded cautiously - the 49-year-old prefers not to comment on this.
Mime Konstanze Breitebner is proud of the coffee house culture of her home country and was also delighted to appear in the play. "We were in one of my favorite living room cafés, the 'Café Eiles'! I think it's terrible and I really regret that so many of our beautiful cafés have to close!"
Coffee and schnitzel guarantee a sense of security
Alf Poier, on the other hand, continues to watch with great interest "who will calcify first" - him or his coffee machine at home. Fortunately, the latter has been ahead so far, he jokes, before the cabaret artist also sings the praises of his favorite place. The "Kaffee Alt Wien", where he likes to hang out, serves delicious drinks and, according to him, the best schnitzel.
The whole book is full of familiar faces and names - of people and institutions. In addition to the names listed so far, VIPs such as Verena Altenberger, Claudia Stöckl and Lilian Klebow also spilled the beans and revealed their favorite retreats ...
