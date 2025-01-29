Fire alarm
Florianis are called out on average 15 times a day
Vorarlberg's state fire service association presented its annual report for 2024 on Wednesday: Two major fires require a particularly large amount of manpower.
Last year, Vorarlberg's firefighters were called out an average of 15 times a day, with the fire departments having to respond 5,642 times in total - only a slight increase of 146 operations compared to the previous year.
Two fires called out a particularly large number of volunteer firefighters in 2024: on 12 March, the waste collection center in Feldkirch was completely destroyed by flames. Nine fire departments from Feldkirch and the surrounding municipalities were deployed. Fortunately, the numerous helpers were able to protect the nearby residential buildings, a petrol station, the building yard and the adjacent forest.
And on September 9, over 30 cows and calves were rescued from a burning barn in Schwarzenberg. Ten fire departments from the Bregenzerwald were on the scene at the time.
It is interesting to note that only a small proportion of the operations were fires. The majority, namely 60 percent, were technical operations.
The firefighters were called out 1127 times only to a supposed fire - the fire alarm systems had triggered a false alarm, plus 28 malicious false alarms.
One fatality to mourn
It is with great regret that the provincial fire service association reports that there was one fatality in one of the fire operations last year. This fact "deeply pains all firefighters, as they were unfortunately unable to help despite their rapid and often dangerous deployment", according to those responsible.
Fire incidents should not be underestimated. If there is a fire, dial 122 immediately and get to safety!
Landesfeuerwehrinspektor Herbert Österle
This tragic event is yet another reason for the Floriani firefighters to repeat their annual appeal: "Fire incidents must not be underestimated. If there is a fire, dial 122 immediately and get to safety!" Civil courage is crucial here.
Administrative tasks
While the Florianis' missions last 90 minutes on average, the volunteers also invest a lot of time in other necessary measures. Most of the time is spent on training and the complex maintenance of technical equipment. And, of course, the country's fire departments are not spared from administrative tasks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.