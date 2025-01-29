World Ski Championships: From the slopes to the musical stage

So why did you decide on the form of a musical, which thrives on a lot of movement, and not make it into a play, for example?

It was supposed to be entertaining and funny and, as I just said, there was also plenty of room for big emotions. Where the spoken word ends, the singing begins, because the emotions get bigger and bigger and then you can't speak any more, you have to sing. I think the musical is really very suitable for this kind of story and entertainment that we want to offer the audience. And of course, musicals also appeal to a very broad audience.