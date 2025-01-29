World premiere
World Ski Championships: From the slopes to the musical stage
On the occasion of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the commissioned work "Skiverliebt" will conquer the musical stage of the Salzburg State Theater for the first time on Saturday (1 February). In an interview with "Krone", director Andreas Gergen revealed exclusive details.
"Krone": Mr. Gergen, skiing is probably the last thing you think of when you think of theater. Are skis really suitable for the stage?
Andreas Gergen: Absolutely. For the choreography, we did workshops very early on to see what movements are possible on skis. And there really isn't that much room for maneuver. But the World Ski Championships are really just the backdrop against which our individual fates play out, and the main focus is on love.
So why did you decide on the form of a musical, which thrives on a lot of movement, and not make it into a play, for example?
It was supposed to be entertaining and funny and, as I just said, there was also plenty of room for big emotions. Where the spoken word ends, the singing begins, because the emotions get bigger and bigger and then you can't speak any more, you have to sing. I think the musical is really very suitable for this kind of story and entertainment that we want to offer the audience. And of course, musicals also appeal to a very broad audience.
Great emotions and the subject of skiing in Austria - there's a lot of emotion involved. How dangerous is it to fall into the cliché or kitsch trap?
We work with precisely these clichés, and of course, with the subject of love you always run the risk of drifting into kitsch. But for me it really is kitsch when it's not a real feeling on stage, but remains superficial. That's why I try to make the characters' intentions and emotions clearly comprehensible from an acting point of view, alongside all the effects and funny moments.
The Landestheater is already praising the musical as a winter counterpart to "Weißes Rössl". Doesn't the comparison with the cult operetta put extreme pressure on you?
The "Weiße Rössl" was indeed a role model. The original piece was written in Berlin in 1930 and was very provocative and sexy, unlike what we know today, especially from the movie with Peter Alexander. The orchestration was also much jazzier and cheekier, and some of the orchestra members even ran across the stage. The Nazis then removed it from the repertoire, partly because many Jewish authors were involved, and in the post-war period it was rediscovered, but also softened a little in terms of local history.
And how can you compare "Skiverliebt" and the Ur-Rössl? Is it also supposed to be revolutionary?
Without giving too much away in advance, the topic of diversity plays a major role for us. Apart from the clichéd gay hairdresser, queer people are not really represented in musical theater. As I said, we also work with clichés, but more with what could happen during a World Cup. For example, the topic of environmental protection comes up. The emergence of a rare species of beetle throws the entire planning into disarray and that in turn puts our mayor and initiator of the World Cup, the character played by Alfons Haider, in trouble. So we are already looking for drama.
Alfons Haider has already caused you enough drama in real life with his accident shortly before the end of the year. Is his broken wrist getting better?
Yes, unfortunately that wasn't a publicity stunt. But he's back, rehearsing very bravely and professionally. Even if he still needs painkillers at the moment. In the play, he'll get a plaster foot in addition to his arm in plaster. The poor guy is really spared nothing at the moment (laughs).
Interview: Larissa Schütz
