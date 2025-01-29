“Mobile phone ban at Viennese elementary school”

Influence of religion

However, other factors are also having a strong impact on teaching. Wiederkehr: "Society has changed massively in recent years. For example, there is an increasing influence of different religions on our school system. And overall, it has of course been a turbulent five years for the education system. First the pandemic, where we now also have reduced German language skills among children in kindergarten. Then the war in Ukraine, which brought a total of 6,000 additional children into the Viennese school system. These are developments that worry me. It is unacceptable that parents do not speak to female teachers."