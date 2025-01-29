Rapidler shows up
37 km/h – even the radars abroad are flashing
Rapid is convinced that Jakob Schöller will now make his breakthrough. The 19-year-old stands out with a top value, he has the pain under control.
Veteran Max Hofmann has been sold to Debrecen, Nenad Cvetkovic (calf) is not yet match fit - yet the central defense around Raux-Yao is not causing Rapid any headaches ten days before the start of spring. Thanks to a 19-year-old! "We knew he had a lot of potential. It helps that he has already played so many second division games (note: 38 for Admira). He brings so many weapons to the table," says coach Klauß, raving about Jakob Schöller.
For whom Rapid transferred 500,000 euros to Südstadt in the summer. Even though Schöller was injured. "That's an honor, it shows the trust," says the U19 team player gratefully. He had to wait until November to make his Rapid debut due to an edema in his metatarsal. And then played with pain. "But in consultation with the doctors and physios, we had it well under control," the youngster asserts. Even now, injections are being used to drain the fluid from the bone. "It feels good," says Schöller, giving the green light.
Challenged in math
An understatement: the 1.90-metre powerhouse stood out in the fitness tests and was the fastest Rapid player in the squad with a measured 37 km/h. For comparison: Kylian Mbappé is the fastest footballer in the world at 38.5 km/h. "But because of my long legs, it doesn't look fast in terms of frequency," grins Schöller. "Besides, it's only the top speed. But I must have good genes."
His father is a tennis coach, Jakob himself also tried out ice hockey. And now he plays golf in his spare time. However, he doesn't have enough time, as he is currently completing his A-levels, although he doesn't spend much time at school. "That's why I struggle in math," admits Schöller. "But I can manage that."
He speaks the way he does on the pitch: calm, collected, mature for a 19-year-old. "I need to radiate more energy. I can still get a lot out of everything," he says, adding that he is still critical of his pace and goal threat.
And yet there are already inquiries for him from abroad - apparently normal in times of data scouting. "My manager has informed me of this," says Schöller, who has a contract until 2028, but it is not an issue at the moment. "I want to fight for a regular place here and play for the championship title with Rapid." That has priority. And polynomial functions - the topic of his next math lecture ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
