37 km/h – even the radars abroad are flashing

For whom Rapid transferred 500,000 euros to Südstadt in the summer. Even though Schöller was injured. "That's an honor, it shows the trust," says the U19 team player gratefully. He had to wait until November to make his Rapid debut due to an edema in his metatarsal. And then played with pain. "But in consultation with the doctors and physios, we had it well under control," the youngster asserts. Even now, injections are being used to drain the fluid from the bone. "It feels good," says Schöller, giving the green light.