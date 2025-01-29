A kick to the testicles saved the victim

The victim described, sometimes in tears, that she no longer wanted a relationship after the repeated threats. The perpetrator then pulled out the knife and told her that he wanted to kill her. "That's the best way", he is said to have said as he pulled her by the hair and stabbed her several times. The knife even got stuck in the wound once and the victim pulled it out herself. The 22-year-old was only able to escape "because I kicked him in the genitals".