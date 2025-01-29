Vorteilswelt
Citizens' initiative

Fight for the last lake meadow on Lake Ossiach

29.01.2025 12:00
29.01.2025 12:00

In the fight for the lake property in Steindorf, signatures against the hotel project were collected as early as 1990 as part of the citizens' initiative. Owner guarantees continued free access to the lake.

The Ossiacher See citizens' initiative is fighting for the lake property in Steindorf - 1.6 hectares - not to be built on because it is located in the immediate vicinity of the Bleistätter Moor nature paradise and is the last open public meadow on Lake Ossiach. As reported, the land belongs to the Carinthian Investment Administration (K-BV), which wants to build a hotel with a bathhouse there.

In the meantime, 1990 people have already signed the citizens' initiative's demand. "It is a very popular and highly frequented place for recreation," says the citizens' initiative, which has received broad support not only from Steindorf, but from all over Carinthia. "The land has long fallen into disrepair and is now mowed and maintained by tourism. That costs money," says Veronika Zorn-Jäger from the tourism association.

No investor found yet
Martin Payer from the K-BV is also rather relaxed about the opposition: "Public access to the lake will continue to be guaranteed. The land is only leased for 30 or 50 years." What's more, no investor has yet been found anyway.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
